Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,108 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

