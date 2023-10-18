Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,574,000 after acquiring an additional 163,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $459,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $459,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

