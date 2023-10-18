Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,375 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.72 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.02.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

