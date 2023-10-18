Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,565,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $197.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.92 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

