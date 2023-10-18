Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

AEP stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

