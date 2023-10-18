Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

