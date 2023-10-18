Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,780 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.18 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.