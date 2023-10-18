Dakota Wealth Management Buys 4,311 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.