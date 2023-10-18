Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.73 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $121.88 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

