Dakota Wealth Management Sells 10,202 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $383.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.47 and a 200 day moving average of $456.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

