Dakota Wealth Management Takes $2 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9 %

GWW stock opened at $738.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.61 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.02 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

