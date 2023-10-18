Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 3.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 90,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 896,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816,836 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

