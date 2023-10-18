Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,321 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

