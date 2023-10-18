Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $708,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $275.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

