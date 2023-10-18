DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.71 during trading on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

