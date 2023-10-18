DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.
