DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 979,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 3,110,818 shares.The stock last traded at $83.87 and had previously closed at $80.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.