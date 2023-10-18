Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

