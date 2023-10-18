Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

