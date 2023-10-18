Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80. Approximately 50,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 244,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $384,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

