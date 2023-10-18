Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 318,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 513,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,033,000 after buying an additional 322,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

