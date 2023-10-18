Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Down 3.4%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.58. Approximately 21,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 43,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

DSGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

