Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

