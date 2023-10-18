Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,404,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 2,263,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Dollarama Price Performance

About Dollarama

DLMAF stock remained flat at $69.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

