Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Trimmed by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 106,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 73.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,763. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

