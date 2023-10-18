Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in September

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 1,099,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,068.3 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF remained flat at $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. Drax Group has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 830 ($10.14) to GBX 740 ($9.04) in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.05) to GBX 1,200 ($14.66) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

