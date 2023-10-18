Duality Advisers LP Acquires 22,705 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

