Duality Advisers LP Acquires 8,020 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $12,549,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $11,075,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBP. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

