Duality Advisers LP Acquires 8,747 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 119.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Trading Up 5.4 %

LNTH opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $291,895.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,419.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,409 shares of company stock worth $1,383,629 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

