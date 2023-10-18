Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

Okta Stock Down 0.4 %

OKTA stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

