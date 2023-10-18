Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,681 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Sabre worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $737.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and sold 300,000 shares worth $1,570,000. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

