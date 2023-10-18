Duality Advisers LP Buys 26,810 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

