Duality Advisers LP Buys 59,134 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,134 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Frontline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Price Performance

FRO opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.07%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Frontline from $19.20 to $18.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

