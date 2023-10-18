Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 215.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.9 %

IART opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

