Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 23,746 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

