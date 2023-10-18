Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.6 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $240.70 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

