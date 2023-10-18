Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.59.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

