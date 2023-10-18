Duality Advisers LP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,216,000 after purchasing an additional 360,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,857,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,429,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.