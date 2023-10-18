Duality Advisers LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,878 shares of company stock valued at $51,907,770 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $863.18 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $521.43 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $864.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $835.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

