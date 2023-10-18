Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 129.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,812 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $5,121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 295,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 367.6% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $60.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 17.99%. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,233,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,639,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,233,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,639,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,356,900. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.