Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 257.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,587,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 875.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 357,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

