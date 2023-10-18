Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.38 Million in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 227.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 29.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 140.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 174.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

