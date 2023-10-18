Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.61 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.55.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $244.05 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

