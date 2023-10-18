Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.03 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

