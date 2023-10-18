Duality Advisers LP Sells 122,535 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 68.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,535 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cameco Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.