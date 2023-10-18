Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 403.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $36,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ashland by 229.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,651 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.