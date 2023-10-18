Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.55

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.55 and last traded at C$11.57, with a volume of 55642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DND has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Dye & Durham Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.85. The company has a market cap of C$639.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of C$120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102976 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is presently -2.65%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

