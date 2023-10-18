Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatronics

Dynatronics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.29. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.