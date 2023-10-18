E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.17

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.00. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 11,805 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $48,559.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 78.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 23.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 27.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

