Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $161.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,334. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

