Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.08. 947,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $134.81 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

